IOF demolishes house near Nablus

Nathan Schmidt / Bethlehem

A house under construction in the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, was demolished early Thursday morning.

Speaking to Ma’an News, Nasr Abu Jaish, Member of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian People’s Party, reported that a bulldozer had been escorted onto the premises by three Israeli military vehicles and proceeded to demolishes the yet incomplete structure.

According to Jaish, the 100-square-metre plot belonged to Riyad Hussein Raja and was demolished under the pretext that Raja was operating without a permit.

Reportedly, 62% of Beit Dajan village is partitioned under Area C and therefore under complete security and administrative control of Israel.

The Israeli administration deals with issues of civil planning and rarely issue permits for civil construction and are otherwise deemed illegal.

Unauthorised properties are subject to demolition under the auspice of the IOF.