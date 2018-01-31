Ramallah bids last farewell to 16-year-old martyr 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Crowds of Ramallah on Wednesday noon bid the last farewell to its 16-year-old martyr, Laith Abu Naim, who was shot dead by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday, during clashes in the city.

Abu Na’im was buried in his home-village, Al-Mughir, northeast of Ramallah, in midst of large popular and official presence.

The boy wes shot dead in cold blood by the IOF during clashes in Ramallah on Tuesday, where he was moved to the Ramallah Medical Complex and announced dead there.

The funeral included Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Laila Ghannam, member of the Fatah Central Committee Abbas Zaki, Commander of the Ramallah and Al-Bireh District Brigadier General Sulaiman Qandil and a number of representatives of the security services and organizational cadres.

Governor Ghannam said that the targeting of Palestinian children in cold blood was a deliberate blow to all international conventions and an occupation pledge aimed at weakening the steadfastness of the people.

Ghannam called for international protection for the Palestinian people and especially for children, who are subjected to the occupation and its treacherous bullets without any deterrent or obstruction.