MOFA: The Silence On the Execution of “Laith Abu Naeem” is Disgraceful

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement strongly condemned the unlawful killing of the 16 years old “Laith Haitham Abu Naeem” in the village of al Mughayer near Ramallah. The crime happened after an Israeli soldier shot the martyr in the head from a close range to deliberately kill him.

The Ministry assured that this crime reflects the culture of barbaric killing which is popular among the Israeli soldiers who are deployed throughout the Palestinian territory, addnig that it’s also considered a reflection of the political instructions of the political and military levels in the state of Israel that permits and encourages the killing of Palestinians.

The Ministry warned against the consequences of dealing with the death penalty against the unarmed Palestinians as numbers and statistics, those grotesque crimes became a routine and insignificant that’s not worth paying attention to the amount of tragedy and suffering of the Palestinian families due to the loss of their loved ones.

The Ministry held the Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu fully responsible for this crime and other crimes, and regards it as a continuation of the series of crimes committed by the occupation forces against the Palestinian people, their land, properties and holy sites.

The Ministry believes that the international silence on the martyrdom of “Abu Naeem” and other martyrs encourages the occupation authorities to continue to kill Palestinians without restraint. In this context, the Ministry calls on human rights organizations to accelerate the documentation of this crime in order to submit it to the competent national and international courts, particularly the International Criminal Court to hold the Israeli perpetrators and officials accountable.