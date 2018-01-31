Bethlehem: Protest calls for release of activist Munther Amira

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A group of activists and families of prisoners on Wednesday held a solidarity demonstration with detained activist, head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) Munther Amira, in front of the headquarters of the Red Cross in Bethlehem.

Director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club in the West Bank, Abdallah Zghari, said that the demonstration is calling for the release of Amira since he addresses of peaceful popular resistance.

PSCC activist, Thaer Anis said the arrest of Munther was part of the plan to end popular resistance across the West Bank following Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

For his part, human rights activist from the Independent Commission for Human Rights, Farid al-Atrash, said: “The Israeli occupation is holding Munther Amira, a human rights defender. He was exercising his peaceful and legitimate right to demand ending the occupation. His detention is arbitrary in violation of international laws and standards, especially for human rights activists. That they should be released immediately and must stop pursuing them. ”

وقفة تضامنية مع الاسير منذر عميرة والاسرى في سجون الاحتلال Posted by PNN Network on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Israeli occupation authorities continue to detain Amira, after he was arbitrarily arrested from a protest on 27 December.

Amira’s court was delayed six times since then. The Israeli court made a list of conditions on his release, including him paying a fine of 15,000 shekels (approximately 4,400 USD).