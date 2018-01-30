Palestinian activists expel US delegation from Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Bethlehem/PNN/

A group of Palestinian activists in expelled an American delegation that visited the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The activists carried banners representing the American and Israeli racist administrations after they entered a hall where a meeting was held with Palestinian businessmen as part of the cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and the US consulate in Jerusalem.

They expelled the US delegation which was inside the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry and closed the office of the Chamber.

The secretary of the Fatah movement in Aida Camp said that the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed by Mr. Samir Hazboun, received a delegation from the US State Department at the headquarters of the chamber, which is contrary to the national resolution that called for not receiving the Americans after their president Donald trump declared Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. He also said: “Any American who doesn’t stand with the Palestinian people is not welcome here.”

Activist Ahmed Odeh said that today’s action was a message to the arrogant American administration, , which sided with the criminal occupation, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, cut aid to UNRWA, and violated Palestinian rights.

Activists demanded the dismissal of the chairman of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Samir Hazboun, as he withdrew from the national consensus, and did not respect all Palestinian national decisions by holding this meeting.

Odeh also stressed that the American Delegation was received in Bethlehem today in the light of the American Zionist attack and the Palestinian national decision, which states that the Americans will not be received in the Palestinian territories.

Popular Resistance activist Ibrahim Musallam said that the move was based on a national decision against US policy in the region and a political stance to boycott the unwelcome Americans until the US reconsider their decisions on Jerusalem.

Mazen Al-Azza, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative and one of the Popular Resistance activists, said that the title of this event was“Palestine is Not for Sale”.

He also stated that the Palestinian people will not accept dealing with any party from this American administration and its representatives. He also stressed that the Palestinian national forces will not allow any sector to deal with the American administration.

