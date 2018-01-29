Video: IOF demolish Palestinian residential buildings in Beit Jala

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning have demolished two Palestinian residential buildings in Bir Ona area in the town of Beit Jala, south of Jerusalem.

The two buildings consist of three floors each, and were still under construction.

The area was divided by the Israeli separation wall despite heavy protests by the local community, and the homes are being demolished despite being located outside of the wall on the Palestinian side.

Israel claims that the area is state land, and that Palestinians live there with no permit.