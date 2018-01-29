Israeli settler who attempted to run over Palestinians is arrested

PNN/ Bethlehem/

An Israeli settler, who has again attempted to run over a Palestinian worker, was arrested by Israeli police in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit near Bethlehem.

The 25-year-old settler was reportedly arrested by the Israeli police and is currently under investigation after he admitted attempting to run over a Palestinian worker today after he heard him speak Arabic.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect assaulted Palestinians and caused material damage to their property on the basis of nationality.

The suspect also admitted responsibility for five recent incidents in the settlement, including attacks on Palestinians and their property.