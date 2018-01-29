In Ethiopia, Abbas calls on countries not to open missions in Jerusalem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday met with African leaders in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, where he addressed the 30th Assembly of African Heads of State and Government.

In his speech, Abbas called on the international community not to open diplomatic missions in Jerusalem, after Trump declared the city the capital of Israel and announced he will move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Abbas also urged nations in the world to refrain from recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Abbas’s speech included praising Africans for solidarity with the Palestinian people’s cause and struggle to ensure their self-determination and their right to establish the state of Palestine.

The Palestinian president saluted Nelson Mandela, the late liberation icon, on his 100th year of birth.