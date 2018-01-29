FM reaffirms push for full UN membership, protection for Palestinians

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riyad Maliki has reiterated the administrations’ ambition to be granted full UN member status ahead of the convening of the United Nations Security Council on 20 February.

Maliki highlighted the need for international protection for Palestinians suffering under Israeli occupation.

Maliki said they will call on the Security Council to renew obligations to past resolutions concerning Israeli settlement building, namely Resolution 2334.

Resolution 2334 condemns ‘all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967’.

The upcoming meetings of the Security Council will be chaired by Kuwait. The monthly closed meeting of the council will be held on the 20th with successive meetings over the following days to further examine security issues in the Middle East as well as the implementation of past resolutions.

Prior to the Security Council convening, Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah will travel to Brussels to meet with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and will later attend the donor’s conference.

Maliki confirmed that Slovenia’s recognition of Palestine will be among the topics discussed and that it will be submitted to Parliament on Wednesday. If approved, it would be enforced in the coming months.