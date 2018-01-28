Khaled: Trump peace plan off the table

PNN/ Ramallah/

Member of the PLO Executive Committee, Tayseer Khaled said that the Palestinians will not join any political game, as some countries call for giving opportunity to the so-called American peace plan, or what the U.S. calls “Deal of the Century”.

Khaled noted that regional and international bodies are calling on the Palestinians not to oppose Trump’s administration, and his plans to settle the Palestinian – Israeli conflict, especially, as the interests and priorities of some of countries have changed in the region, which see Israel as a not hostile State, but as a potential and ally in facing the danger that threatens the balance between the existing regimes in the region, which in fact is an artificial one that has nothing to do with the interests of the peoples and States of the region.

Khaled added that under any circumstances, it is impossible to build on such destructive ideas embodied in the proposed U.S. plan after revealing its details by regional mediators, where the US administration began its political settlement project by displacing Greater Jerusalem i.e. “10 percent of the West Bank” off the negotiating table and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli Occupation State, and asking the Palestinians to accept their capital in the suburbs of Jerusalem and announcing 2 – 3 months the annexation of a vital area ranging between 10-15% of the West Bank to settlement blocs as well as imposing a maximum joint security concept based on the presence of the occupation army along the Jordan River and the central mountains of the West Bank.

Thus, erecting a Palestinian State in the Gaza Strip and A & B areas as well as some enclaves in C areas, keeping the regional waters, airspace and electromagnetic waves under the Israel’s control without prejudicing the requirements and needs of the Palestine State. Moreover, starting to dismantle UNRWA, which provides services to more than 5,000,000 refugees, 711 schools and 143 clinics in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which means offing the refugees issue from the negotiations table.

Khaled called on the countries intervene and offer us advice associated with ridiculous financial bribes to provide the Palestinians and themselves time and effort, because for us, the DEAL is a Zionist one in forms and designs as well as it implementation steps, and is off the table.