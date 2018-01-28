Tamimi: Israel’s claims that we are “actors” is a form of madness

By Nathan Schmidt- PNN/ Bethlehem/

Former Ambassador to the U.S. and Israel’s current Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister, Michael Oren has reiterated allegations that the Tamimi family are ‘not Palestinian’ and the products of propaganda.

As recently as 24 January, Oren made thus-far unsubstantiated claims as to the validity of the Tamimi family. In a Twitter post, Deputy Minister Oren claimed the Tamimi family were, ‘part of the Paliwood industry, which sends children to confront IDF soldiers in order to damage Israel’s image for money.’

ילד בן 12 מצטלם עם גבס ביד ימין, ויום למחרת עם גבס בצד שמאל. תגידו לי אתם אם זה לא ממומן ומבויים?

משפחת תמימי היא חלק מתעשייה ״Paliwood״ ששולחת ילדים להתעמת עם חיילי צה״ל , כדי לגרום נזק תדמיתי לישראל בעבור כסף. — Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) January 24, 2018

Tamimi: Such claims are a form of “madness and stupidity”

In response to these allegations, Basim al-Tamimi, father of Ahed, in an exclusive interview with PNN, described the statements as a form of “madness and stupidity of the occupier.”

“[The Israeli Occupation] is drowning in the illusion of power, and therefore thinks in an illogical way.”

Denying Oren’s claims, Tamimi said the family, deeply rooted in the land of Palestine, will not respond to those who have no roots in this land, especially that such allegations aim to deny the family’s right in its own land.

“We are staying here,” Tamimi said.

“If, as the deputy minister claims, everything we did is just a play, then why is Tamimi in porison? They are contradicting themselves in all narratives. They do not want the world to see the true face of the Palestinians,” he added.

On 19 December, the day which coincided with Ahed Tamimi’s arrest by Occupation Forces from her home in Nabi Saleh, a previous post by Oren accused the Tamimi family of ‘(dressing) up kids in American clothes’ and ‘(paying) them to provoke IDF troops on camera.’

‘This cynical and cruel use of children constitutes abuse. Human rights organizations must investigate!’ Deputy Minister Oren says in his post.

The Tamimi family—which may not be a real family—dresses up kids in American clothes and pays them to provoke IDF troops on camera. This cynical and cruel use of children constitutes abuse. Human rights organizations must investigate!

https://t.co/Pm5nXhcbo0 via @wallanews — Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) December 19, 2017

In an article published by newspaper Haaretz on January 25th, Deputy Minister Oren is confirmed to have already lead an investigation into the Tamimi family two years ago.

The findings of the Knesset subcommittee concluded that the Tamimi family ‘apparently is a family.’

The Hareetz reported that the subcommittee before the Knesset Defence and Foreign Affairs committees heard testimonies from the Israeli intelligence apparatus, including the Shin Bet and the National Security Council.

Spokesman for Deputy Minister Oren confirmed that the Minister had initiated the investigation.