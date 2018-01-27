Palestinians strangle, burn cardboard cuts of Trump and Pence 

Bethlehem/PNN/

A group of Palestinian activists on Saturday noon held a “public trial” for U.S. president Donald Trump and his vice president Mike Pence, over their “bias towards Israel” and injustice against the Palestinian people.

The protest, which took place in Aida refugee camp at the northern entrance of Bethlehem, comes following Mike Pence’s visit to Israel on Tuesday, where he met with the Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin, and Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu, and addressed the Israeli Knesset.

On the same day, Palestinians announced a general strike to show protest against U.S. administrations practices, particularly declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move which flared rage among the Palestinian people.

The mimic trial meant to show Palestinians’ rejection of U.S. moves against the right to self-determination. It also aimed to emphasize the right of Palestinian refugees to return according UN Resolution 194.

Leaders of the camp announced the death sentence against Trump and Pence. The figures then were executed and burned.

The protest also included announcing solidarity with Munther Amira, a leading activist who has been detained during a protest in Bethlehem on 30 December, in addition to Ahed Tamimi, the 17-year-old activist from Nabi Saleh village.

PSCC activist, Ahmad Odeh said “We are executing the two symbols of imperialism, arrogance and injurstice as a clear message demanding our right of return, and to sat that the issue of occupied Jerusalem is not a game to be decided by Trump and Pence.