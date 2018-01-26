Jewish extremists burn Arab cars and write on walls death to the Arabs in Jerusalem

Jerusalem /PNN/

Israeli Jewish settlers overnight spray-painted anti-Palestinian graffiti on walls and torched a Palestinian-owned vehicle after raiding East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa.

Settlers reportedly spray-painted “death to the Arabs” and “price tag” graffiti in Hebrew before setting a vehicle on fire.

“Price tag” refers to an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli group that routinely attack Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as group of vandals.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

All settlements across the West Bank are illegal under international law, particularly article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which establishes that the occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.