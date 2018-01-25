US Palestinians hold business development conference in Atlanta

PNN/ Atlanta/

The American Federation of Ramallah (AFRP) has concluded its first annual conference of the Ramallah Business Professionals Network (RBPN) which lasted for two days in Atlanta to discuss cooperation with counterparts in Palestine, and the development of Palestinian work in the United States.

The conference aimed to enhance cooperation between businessmen and professionals, including young generations of Palestinian expatriates, to prepare for networking with folks at home.

President of AFRP, Dr. Hanna Hanania said that the efforts of RBPN, which is part of the federation, aim at seeking more jobs for the Palestinian people through the different Palestinian communities who are present in all sectors of the US economy.

Head of RBPN, Tyler Bateh, a Palestinian expatriate from Ramallah, said that the conference was attended by Palestinians from all over the United States who represented different backgrounds and industries.

To her part, Ronza Abu Awad of the Palestinian Market Development Program spoke about the various Palestinian sectors in the U.S., stressing the importance of the role that Palestinian expatriates around the world in the field of development, in order to build and support a strong Palestinian economy.

She pointed out that the Palestinian market development program seeks to hold another conference in July in cooperation and support from the British Ministry of International Development, the European Union and the Palestinian Ministry of Economy in order to improve the capabilities of the Palestinian economy, as well as enhancing trade and investment ties with the countries of the world.