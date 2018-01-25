Saad Hariri at Davos: ‘The only threat I see is Israel’  

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Appearing before the World Economic Forum at its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri reaffirmed his nation’s commitment to a peaceful, bipartisan solution to the Palestinian issue while also reiterating the threats posed by Israel.

Hariri was questioned on a range of topics from Lebanese economic weatherability to military and security concerns in the wake of the military defeat of the so-called Islamic State group. When questioned about what external threats Lebanon may be facing, Hariri spoke damningly of historic aggressions from neighbouring Israel, as well as renewed aggressions in recent years.

‘The only threat I see is Israel taking action against Lebanon out of a miscalculation,’ said Hariri.

Hariri accused the Israeli administration of not wanting to make peace with Palestine, urging them to recommit to compromise and negotiation.

‘Look at Palestine. If you want peace, you have to accept the other,’ said Hariri. ‘You have to talk to the other and accept that he has rights, and those rights aren’t negotiable.’

Regarding the decision by the Trump Administration to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Hariri condemned the move as being meaningless in the face of near universal condemnation amongst the international community.

Nevertheless, Hariri reaffirmed his belief that under President Donald Trump, the current U.S. administration does want peace.

‘He’s trying a different way, maybe, which I don’t understand,’ said Hariri.

The economic forum in Davos will run from the 23rd to the 26th of January and will host a number of world leaders and economic experts. European leaders Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump, will speak at the forum in the coming days.