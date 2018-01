Palestinian boy shot in the neck during Nablus clashes

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday night shot and wounded a Palestinian teen in the neck, during clashes near Nablus. northern West Bank.

According to security sources, 16-year-old Muhyi al-Din Salah was shot in the neck during clashes with IOF at the entrance to Burqa village, north of Nablus.

The boy was taken to Rafidia hospital in Nablus for treatment, where his condition was described as “moderate.”