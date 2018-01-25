IPSC to hold lunchtime protest for Ahed Tamimi 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding a lunchtime protest outside the gates of the Dail (Irish Parliament) between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday 25th January 2018. The protest will be highly visual and photo-friendly with young people dressed as prisoners and featuring a mock prison and displays. A letter calling for action will be handed in.

Ahed Tamimi is a 16-year-old Palestinian girl who has made world headlines over the last month; she was detained and is awaiting trial for slapping an Israeli occupation soldier who invaded her village of Nabi Saleh in Israeli-occupation Palestine. Ahed is just one of roughly 350 Palestinian children held in Israel’s apartheid prison system where torture and ill treatment during arrest and detention are routine, including horrendous abuses against children.

IPSC Chairperson Fatin Al Tamimi said: “We are holding this symbolic protest outside the Irish parliament to highlight the issue of child prisoners and to appeal to the Irish government to take concrete action to end Israel’s brutal treatment of Palestinian children like Ahed Tamimi. Apartheid Israel must be held to account for its outrageous treatment of Palestinian children which violates the right of the child.”