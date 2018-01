IOF demolish three barracks and a sheep barn in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli occupation bulldozers on Wednesday morning demolished three barracks and a sheep barn in Aqraba village south of Nablus.

A member of the settlement resistance committee in Aqraba, Yousef Direya told WAFA that Israeli soldiers accompanied by bulldozers stormed the area of Karzalya in the village, demolished three barracks and a sheep barn belonging to a Palestinian citizen.

More details as we get them