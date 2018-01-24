IOF demolish Bedouin village for the 124th time

PNN/ Naqab/

Israeli occupation bulldozers on Wednesday morning demolished the village of Al-Araqib in the Negev desert for the 124th time.

Despite the cold weather, Israeli authorities demolished the tents of the families in the village, leaving them in the open.

Israeli authorities are trying to displace the Palestinian residents of the village in order to Judaize the area.

The village witnessed severa clashes with Israeli forces over demolitions.

The last time Israeli bulldozers demolished the homes of al-‘Araqib was on December 28, 2017.