West Bank and Gaza lead national strike over Pence visit

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The West Bank and Gaza strip today witness a national strike in condemnation of the decision of President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the Embassy of his country to it, and to protest the visit of vice president Mike Pence to Israel.

The strike also comes as announced by the Fatah movement to implement the decisions of the Central Council Session to activate the popular resistance.

The strike includes all official and civil institutions, except for health sector, and educational institutions, which should be opened after 12:00 PM.

Commercial shops have closed their doors and transport unions have declared their commitment to strike and to refrain from movement except for the transportation of students and humanitarian cases.