Palestinian officials on Pence visit: US peace efforts “ridiculous” 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Member of Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi Monday morning slammed US statements that US Vice President Mike Pence’s Middle East visit was intended to help efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians as “ridiculous”.

Ashrawi stated that the Americans could not speak about peace after the US Administration undermined the peace process following President Donald Trump’s to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and noted the Americans now seek to undermine the refugee issue.

She refuted US claims that US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Middle East was intended to protect Middle Eastern Christians.

Considering Pence as a fundamentalist Evangelical who interpret the Old Testament literally, she noted the real reason behind his visit was to stress that Israel and the US were in the same trench.

Commenting on press reports that Palestinians would be the one to lose if they refused the so-called Ultimate Deal, Ashrawi stated that US President Donald Trump had not presented any deal and that all that was rumored about the deal was Israeli media reports.

She expressed her belief that the deal was primarily the instructions relayed from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s instructions to the Americans through AIPAC and other US officials.

On the other hand, she said that the suspension of the PLO’s recognition of Israel was a political-legal issue that would not bring any immediate change on the ground, but would change the rules of the game as a step related to Israel’s legitimacy.

Ashrawi made these statements during an interview with Voice of Palestine radio station.

To his part, Palestine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said Pence’s speech in the Knesset showed his absolute bias towards Israel, and has confirmed Washington’s monopoly on the political process.

In an interview with the official Voice of Palestine radio station, al-Maliki reiterated that US sponsorship had ended and became part of the past. This was what was raised during the meeting between the president and the foreign ministers of the European Commission, who did not object to this position. Clearly emerged from their discussion about further sponsorship of the negotiations.

The minister said that the president’s meetings in Brussels were very successful and have a positive atmosphere. The European ministers expressed their readiness to work with the leadership in all fields.