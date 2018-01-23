IOF continue to detain HRD and activist Munther Amira 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities continue their repressive measures against the human rights defender and popular struggle activist Munther Amira, by deliberately delaying his court trial despite the court’s request to the Public Prosecution to file an indictment against him. Amira’s defense team said that the delay is an illegal move against him, even under Israeli law.

Israeli occupation authorities continue to detain Amira, who is head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC), after he was arbitrarily arrested from a protest on 30 December.

Amira’s court was delayed six times since then. The Israeli court made a list of conditions on his release, including him paying a fine of 15,000 shekels (approximately 4,400 USD).

The court overturned a number of conditions on his release, which included banning him from clashing points of the West Bank for six months, and paying up to 20,000 NIS in case he participates in protests.

The military prosecution withdrew these conditions since it was considered as part of a crackdown on Human Rights activists.

To its part, PSCC confirmed that the targeting of Amira is targeting human rights since Amira is accredited by several international human rights organizations in several countries, including Spain and Italy. He is also a member of the International Social Workers, which released a campaign of international signatures to demand his immediate release.

Activist Ahmad Odeh, also member of PSCC, said that the organization is in the process of launching an international campaign to pressure the Israeli occupation in order to release Amira, especially that his detention is illegal.

Odeh also stressed that the committee is in the process of holding meetings with a group of European consuls, some of whom will attend the next trial session.

Member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Hassan Faraj, said that Amira’s trial is a political trial, which has become clear after a series of hearings of the Israeli courts, where the defense proved that there is no conviction of Amira and that the court sessions are sham, since they have not been able to prove evidence him.

Faraj called on local and international organizations to stand in solidarity with Amira and join the international campaign to pressure the Israeli government to release him.