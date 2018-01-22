Palestinians burn photos of Pence ahead of his visit to Israel

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Dozens of Palestinians on Sunday evening burned photos of US vice president, Mike Pence, ahead of his arrival to meet with Netanyahu and the Israeli president on Tuesday.

The protesters, who gathered in Manger Square in Bethlehem, burned the photos and stepped on them before dumping them in the trash containers, as a form of rejection of the US policies against the Palestinians, and Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Scretary of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), Mohammad Al-Masri, told PNN reporter that the event carried the same message of a previous protest which took place following Trumo’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The Palestinian people were counting on the Arab peoples in the countries visited by the US Vice President to express their rejection of the American position,” Al-Masri said, referring to Egypot and Jordan which Pence has visited the past days.

Fatah movement announced a general strike on Tuesday, when Pence arrives to Israel, where he will meet leaders and address the Knesset.

On Sunday, Pence met with the King of Jordan, who said that “East Jerusalem must be the capital of a future state of Palestine.”

Prior to that, Pence met with the Egyptian president, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sissi.