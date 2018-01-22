IOF order evacuation of a 50 dunum farm in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday gave an evacuation order to a Palestinian farmer, and halted construction of a water well in the area of Khilat al-Nahla area south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) distributed military orders to evacuate 50 donums of agricultural land belonging to the Jubran family, claiming that it was state land.

IOF also handed a halt of construction order to another citizen, which will stop the construction of a water well in the area under the pretext of having no license to make it.

The land on which the well is being dug, was previously confiscated by the Israeli occupation authorities. The owner went to Israeli court and won his land back.