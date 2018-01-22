In response to US: Slovenia expected to recognize Palestine

PNN/ Bethlehem/

In response to US president, Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Slovenia is expected within the coming weeks to recognize the state of Palestine, Israeli media says.

Israel’s Channel 10 News on Sunday reported that the Slovenian government convened to promote the recognition of “Palestine” as a state, and the Slovenian government passed the issue to parliament, which is the body authorized to recogni0ze other countries. The vote will take place on 31 January.

However, Israeli media claimed that the Foreign Ministry is trying to recruit members of parliament in Slovenia to oppose the move, but it is believed that the decision will pass and Slovenia will recognize “Palestine” as a state.

The report added that three other European countries are considering the same move, which are Luxembourg, Ireland and Belgium.