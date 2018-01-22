BADIL: Strategic approach required to address attack on UNRWA 

Bethlehem/ PNN/

In a statement, BADIL Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, said that this is not the first attempt by Israel to delegitimize the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA); nor is it the first time the US administration withholds funding or threatens to do so as a form of political blackmail to serve its own interests.

“In fact, historical examination of Israel’s demands and the US administration’s conduct from the outset of Oslo until today reveals an organized and deliberate strategy designed to eradicate Palestinian fundamental rights in general, and the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in particular,” Badil said. “This strategy is intricately linked to the demise of UNRWA, which serves as a reminder and testament to the international community’s dubious failure to resolve the world’s largest and longest standing displaced population.”

The last 25 years, since the start of Oslo, witnessed the following deviations vis-à-vis UNRWA:

Significant reductions in states’ voluntary contributions to UNRWA’s budget; Using states’ financial aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a justification for these reductions; Placing restrictions on the existing states’ contributions to UNRWA; or in other words, shifting from core to project-based funding which allows states to dictate the agency’s programs and priorities to suit political goals; An increased reliance on emergency funding and diverging UNRWA’s efforts from program and service delivery to fundraising; An increase in the funding provided by Arab states in general, and the Gulf states in particular, whether for projects or emergency response; Israel’s demonization of UNRWA coupled with US criticism of UNRWA’s programs and attempts to redefine its mandate, including who should and should not be considered a refugee; Encouraging (and implementing) the partial and gradual transition of UNRWA’s mandate to host states; Invoking the principle of neutrality concerning UNRWA’s position vis-à-vis UN Resolution 194 of 1948.

The renewed attack on UNRWA’s agency, mandate and existence has been initiated and spurred by the US administration’s recent decision to withhold half of 2018’s pledged contribution of 120 Million USD, BADIL says.

“Historically, the USA is the biggest contributor to UNRWA’s budget, contributing over 350 Million USD in 2017. Combined with an existing 150 Million USD deficit, UNRWA is facing the largest budget deficit in its history.

“All of this is occurring under the nose of the Palestinian leadership (PLO/PA) that has focused its political interventions to appeals for recognition of Palestinian statehood under occupation rather than developing a much needed national strategy that should incorporate an initiative to thwart the aggressions against UNRWA,” BADIL statement added.

“Under these bleak circumstances, the core issue plaguing the ‘Question of Palestine’ remains the same: the lack of durable and just solutions for the historic and ongoing displacement of the Palestinian people according to international law. In light of the fact that the protection framework specifically designed for Palestinian refugees, comprised of UNRWA and the UNCCP, under the auspices of the international community, has miserably failed to address this fundamental issue due to both structural deficiencies and lack of accountability, a more rigorous and strategic response is required,” Badil said.

“These recommendations should be part and parcel of the Palestinian national strategy shouldered by the PLO to mobilize the UN General Assembly towards the following strategic provisions: