Abbas today will ask EU to recognize Palestine 

PNN/ Brussels/

The Palestinian president is due to deliver a keynote speech to the European Union’s 28 foreign ministers in the Belgian capital Brussels after meeting with the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Abbas will urge the ministers to recognize the state of Palestine, and will talk about the impact of the US decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In addition, he will also urge them to recognize the State of Palestine.

According to WAFA, Abbas is also scheduled to meet with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to thank him for the additional financial support by Brussels for the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after the US has slashed more than $100 million in aid to the humanitarian organization, including $45 million in food aid.

Belgium said it will support UNRWA with an additional $29 million to help it overcome the US cut, which came to pressure the Palestinian Authority to return to negotiations with Israel.