King of Jordan tells Pence East Jerusalem must be capital of Palestine

Jordan’s King Abdullah during a meeting with US Vice President, Mike Pence, said that East Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state, adding that the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the two-states.

“The US decision on Jerusalem– does not come as a result of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Abdullah told Pence at the royal palace.

In response, the latter told the king that Washington was committed to preserving the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem. “We take no decision on boundaries and final status, those are subject to negotiation,” he said.

According to Haaretz, Jordanian officials fear Washington’s move on Jerusalem had also wrecked chances of a resumption of Arab-Israeli peace talks which the monarch had sought to revive.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman sensitive to any changes of status of the disputed city.

Read more:

Fatah announces general strike on day of Pence visit to Israel