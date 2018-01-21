Fatah announces general strike on day of Pence visit to Israel

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestine National Libneratoipn (Fatah) movement on Saturday announced a general strike on Tuesday, when US vice president arrives to Israel, as a protest against US Jerusalem move.

.The strike will include all sectors, except for the ministries of Education and Health

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, member of the Fatah Central Council, Jamal Muheisen said the strike aims to protest Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and activate non-violent popular resistance as affirmed by the Palestinian Central Council, WAFA reported

He said a meeting will be held on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen the popular resistance to end the Israeli occupation.

Pence is currently in Egypt where he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo’s presidential palace.

Next, Pence will visit Jordan and then go to Israel, where he will meet its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Reuven Rivlin, and will address the Knesset.

This visit has been postponed since last December, where Pence was scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority officials, who in turn said they will not receive him after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking Palestinian rage, where protests erupted all over the West Bank and Gaza.

Follownig Trump’s recognition, the PA said the US no longer qualifies to mediate in the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations or peace-process, announcing its halt.