Trump denies Netanyahu’s statement on moving embassy within 2018

PNN/ Bethlehem/

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied Netanyahu’s statement that the US embassy to Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within this year.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last month the embassy move was “probably no earlier than three years out, and that’s pretty ambitious,” a timeframe that administration officials have attributed to the logistics of finding and securing a site as well as arranging housing for diplomats, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu told reporters during his trip to India that the move is expected to take place within this year “based on assessment.” Asked about Netanyahu’s comment, Trump told Reuters in an interview that was not the case. ”By the end of the year? We’re talking about different scenarios – I mean obviously that would be on a temporary basis. We’re not really looking at that. That’s no.“

On 6 December 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite facing a sharp wave of criticism by the internaional community andb angry protests by Palestinians.

The city is the second holiest place in Islam and is important for Christian and Muslim Palestinians alike for its holy sites.