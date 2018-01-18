Jenin: IOF kill Palestinian and demolish three homes

PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight broke into Jenin city, northern West Bank, killed a Palestinian, arrested another, and demolished three homes.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the martyrdom of Ahmed Nasr Jarrar, 22, who was shot dead by Israeli soldiers after they entered his family home in Jenin. After that, the army completely destroyed his family house, and partially demolished two other houses.

Israeli police spokesman in a statement said that one soldier was critically injured, and another lightly injured, after clashing with Jarrar during the break in.

Intense clashes broke out in many areas of the city between the Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that Jarrar was suspected with the death of an Israeli settler who was killed last week near Nablus.