Israeli army considering taking control of Palestinian areas in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli military forces are considering taking control over Shu’fat refugee camp and Kafr Aqab areas, according to information obtained by Israeli daily Haaretz.

Whilst the proposed plan is still unknown, army officials said the decision has been motivated by an increase in unrest and violence in East Jerusalem.

The two areas are currently under the jurisdiction of the Jerusalem municipality but are physically cut off from the city as a result of the separation wall.

There are approximately between 100,000 and 150,000 residents in Kafr Aqab and the Shu’fat refugee camp; they carry Israeli identity cards and have residency status in Israel.