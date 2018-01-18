Ahed Tamimi to stay in jail until end of trial

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The 16-year-old Palestinian girl, Ahed Tamimi, will remain incarcerated until the end of her trial, reports today The Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s Ofer military court, located west of the West Bank city of Ramallah, extended the teen’s detention to 17 January at the request of military prosecutors.

On Monday, a major from the IDF Prosecution had countered to the Judea Military Court that Tamimi has “a pattern of lawbreaking” which required that she remain in detention until the end of her trial for shoving soldiers and rock-throwing.

Israeli forces first detained Al-Tamimi on 19 December during an overnight raid that was carried out in Ramallah’s northern village of Nabi Saleh.

It was not the teen’s first brush with the Israeli forces.

Both her mother and cousin were arrested shortly afterwards. The girl’s father, mother and brothers have also all been repeatedly arrested for their “fierce opposition to Israel’s decades-long occupation.”

The Tamimi family of Nabi Saleh is well known internationally for their activism against the Israeli occupation.

Source: Quds Press International News Agency

Translated by: Middle East Monitor

In collaboration with the Palestinian Media Forum