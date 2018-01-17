Netanyahu says US will move embassy to Jerusalem within this year 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his current visit to India, said that the US embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within this year based on a”solid assessment.”

According to Haaretz, Netanyahu did not say what he based the assessment on, but said it part of a series of policy moves that “had never happened before”, including US President Donald Trump’s stance on Iran and what he said were his plans to cancel the deal on Iranian nuclear weapons agreement and the U.S. decision to delay a $65 million dollar payment to UNRA, the UN body in charge of Palestinian refugees.

Netanyahu’s assessment of when the embassy might move differs with a timeline offered last month by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who said moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem could take at least three years if not longer, raising the possibility that such a move is unlikely to take place during Trump’s current term in office.