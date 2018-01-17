IOF threaten to evict village south of Nablus 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday afternoon threatened to evict the area of Khirbet Al-Marajem, south of Nablus, northern West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in northern West Bank, told WAFA news agency that Israeli forces raided the village in the morning and threatened to evict the village’s approximately 100 residents unless they prove their ownership of the land where they live.

The village has been inhabited even before the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 1967, according to Daghlas, WAFA reports.

