Despite int’l condemnation: Israel gives green light for building more settlement units

By Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

Despite International condemnations of the Israeli settlement activities, Israel has permitted the building of more than 1,200 settlement units in the occupied West Bank as approved last week, and became in various stages of establishment. Other 325 units have also been approved. This means that construction works will start by the beginning of 2018. Another 770 units have already been approved.

According to the weekly settlement report issued by the National Bureau for the Defending Land and Resisting Settlement, the Israeli authorities approved the construction of 250 new settlement units in the Oranit settlement, 50 settlement units in the Batsahel settlement, north of the Jordan Valley, 433 units in the Ariel settlement, 196 in Oranit settlement, 166 in Emmanuel and 130 in Betar Illit settlements, and 32 housing units in Hebron. According to the list of housing units, 499 units will be built in Giv’at Ze’ev settlement, 325 units in Kfar Adumim settlement, 300 units in Fasayel settlement, 227 units in Gush Etzion settlement, and 168 units in the Tzufim settlement.

The Israeli Occupation continues the Judaization of the occupied Jerusalem, a joint team of the occupation municipality and the “Israeli Authorities of Archeology and Nature” broke into the Wadi Rababah in the Silwan Neighborhood, and began excavation works to establish a settlement pedestrian tourist bridge, the bridge will be under the supervision of the so-called “the Israeli Authority for Developing Jerusalem with 197 meters length, and 30 meters high, and the occupation authorities have been trying for years to control the lands of the Wadi Al-Rababah under the pretext of “public parks.” It also prevent their owners from using them. The project will loot more Palestinian land as well as it links the settlement outposts in the area.

In the Nablus Governorate, Israeli extremist settlers used their bulldozers to level large areas of land in the Madma village, south of Nablus. They opened roads from the Yitzhar settlement, located on a Palestinian lands, wounding a Palestinian boy, Basem Aqra’a, 23, near the Rahalim settlement that built on a private land belonging to the Qabalan village. Aqra’a was taken to the hospital for treatment. Principal of the Burin School was officially informed by the Israeli occupation soldiers that 20 donums of the Burin High School, south of Nablus, will be confiscated under the pretext of preventing touch between students and settlers of the Yitzhar settlement. The occupation officers informed him that the decision would be implemented within the coming days. Moreover, settlers from Alon Mori settlement uprooted olive trees belonging to the Deir al-Hatab village east of Nablus. Besides, scores of settlers attacked and threw stones at Palestinian houses in the town of Burin, south of Nablus.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation forces began to build a settlement road between the Tal and Farata towns in preparation for the expansion of the “Gilad” outpost built on the Tal and Jeet land in the northern West Bank, to be linked with the Kdumim settlement built on the Kafr Qadoum lands. Moreover, the Israeli army minister had announced after the killing of a settler to recognize the settlement point of view Gilad outpost.

For his part, Minister of Science and Technology, Ofir Okonis exploited the process and called for the adoption of the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, who carry out the operations. For his part, Minister of Agriculture Ariel called for the killing and wounding more Palestinians. Head of the Shomron Settlement Council, Yossi Dagan also called on the Israeli government to fully recognize the outpost as a settlement in Israel. He demanded that the Minister of Security approve the construction of a thousand housing units in the “Hafat Gilad”, at a time when scores of settlers, called “Youth Hills” shouted revenge against a number of villages surrounding the site of the shooting in the Nablus villages.

In response to those extremist calls, Israeli PM Netanyahu issued recommendations to the Ministry of Security to link the Gilad Shalit outpost with the electricity network, as well as to develop the infrastructure network of the settlement on private Palestinian land. Netanyahu’s decision came in line with the instructions issued by Minister of Security, Avigdor Lieberman, who demanded to legalize the Gilad Shalit settlement, following the killing.

On the other hand, the Yesh Din Organization published an annual information paper regarding the application of the law on settlers suspected of ideological offenses against Palestinians in the West Bank. Information based on Yesh Din’s follow-up since 2005 after the opening of more than 1,200 investigation files In the Police Department, named after the Shai Brigade, following complaints by the injured Palestinians. The data indicate that since 2005, only 3% of the investigation files on the attacks against Palestinians due to an ideological background have been achieved. Similarly, for the files followed up by the Yesh Din organization, only 8.1% i.e. 94 files out of 1,163 files were achieved with actual conviction.