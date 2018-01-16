UN calls for probe into Israel’s use of lethal forces in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

United Nations called on Friday for conducting immediate investigations into all incidents that lead to the death of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General, said: “The UN officials feel worried about the clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli security forces.”

He said that the UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Nicolay Mladenov had expressed his “concerns” about the continuous unrest in the occupied territories, including the killing of two Palestinian teens.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation shot dead two Palestinian boys; one in West Bank and the other in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Dujarric called for conducting an “immediate investigation” into the Israeli use of lethal force that causes death and injuries among Palestinians.

Since Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on 6 December, Israeli occupation forces have killed 17 Palestinians and wounded thousands in protests in occupied territories.