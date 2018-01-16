PA warns of Israeli plan to Judaise Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs warned of an Israeli plan to Judaise the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Quds Press reported yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry said that a group of Jewish Israeli settlers had published a short film showing the mosque flooded with rainwater, stressing that this has never happened.

The statement noted that this film also included calls to build a roof to protect it in summer and winter, adding that “this is false information”.

According to the ministry, the only way to protect the mosque is to allow maintenance work to be carried out to parts that have been damaged by the settlers themselves.

It reiterated that the Israeli changes planned for the mosque “are completely rejected as they will harm the building because there is only one part of the mosque without a roof and it is the space necessary for the ventilation of its facilities and multiple rooms.”

In the statement, the ministry called for the international community and its legal, heritage and cultural bodies to work to stop these Israeli violations.

Source: Quds Press International News Agency

Translated by: Middle East Monitor

In collaboration with the Palestinian Media Forum