Hamas: Israel behind Hamdan assassination attempt

GAZA/PNN/

Hamas has said that initial indicators suggest the involvement of Israeli hands behind the assassination attempt on official Mohamed Hamdan in the Lebanese city of Sidon.

In a statement yesterday, the movement reported that the Hamas official, who is a Palestinian refugee residing in Lebanon, was targeted in a car bomb yesterday afternoon. He was injured in the leg as a result and his car and nearby buildings were damaged.

The bomb detonated as soon as Hamdan opened his car door in the Bustan Al-Kabir neighbourhood.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, an Israeli plane was flying over Sidon when the explosion occurred. The explosion took place in the same place the Majzoub brothers were assassinated by Israel in 2006.

Tight security cordons were setup around the site of the bombing by Lebanese security forces.