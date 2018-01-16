FM says Palestine will soon apply for full membership at UN

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad al-Maliki said on Tuesday that the Palestinian mission to the United Nations will soon submit a request for full membership of the state of Palestine at the United Nations.

Maliki announced in a press statement today that the request for full membership will be presented soon to the Security Council.

The proposal will be named after the United for Peace international coalition, which seeks to have peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution.

Last night, the PLO Central Council issued a number of decisions, including proceeding to go to international institutions and applying for memberships. This includes the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where Palestine currently has observer status.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also said in his address to the central council that Palestine would continue to seek full membership in the UNGA again and again until it is voted in favour of, even by the United States every day.