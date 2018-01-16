Al-Quds University to launch joint PhD program in Islamic Jurisprudence

JERUSALEM /PNN/

The 2018 spring semester at Al-Quds University finally bloomed with the first PhD program in Fiqh (Islamic Jurisprudence) following accreditation from the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education.

Partnering up with An-Najah National University in Nablus and Hebron University, prospective Palestinian PhD students have now been given the opportunity to study at any of these three Palestinian universities in a move the President of Al-Quds University and Faculty of Qur’an and Islamic Studies have strongly welcomed.

“This unique Al-Quds University partnership serves as a model of academic and research relations and not only raises the bar of education for the participating universities, but for Palestine as a whole,” said President of Al-Quds University Imad Abu Kishek.

In a letter to Al-Quds University’s administration, the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Sabri Saidam congratulated Al-Quds University on another milestone, which he said reaffirmed the ongoing development and continued achievements at Al-Quds University. Dr. Saidam also said it was a ‘pleasure’ to officially accredit the joint doctorate program.

Al-Quds University is a collegiate research based in Jerusalem, Palestine. Established in the late 70’s, Al-Quds remains the only Arab university in the city of Jerusalem. It currently offers 93 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, taught through its fifteen degree-granting faculties and institutes.