MOFA: Legitimization of Havat Gilad settlement reinforces Judaization plan  

PNN/ Nablus/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned the Israeli right wing calls, led by army Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman, to legalize Havat Gilad settlement in southwest of Nablus, which was established in 2002.

“This illegal settlement is supported and protected by the Israeli government which works on expanding its construction and enabling it to absorb more settlers,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry affirmed that the implementation of these expansionist colonial plans in the south of Nablus aims to divide, expand and restructure large roads connecting settlements; along the West Bank built over wide (C) areas designated for Judaization and theft.

MOFA concluded by saying that this continuous aggression will lead to the consolidation of the occupation and the fragmentation of the Palestinian communities, turning them into isolated “cantons” and islands in a vast settlement environment, in an attempt to deepen the practiced Apartheid regime.