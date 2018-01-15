Lieberman attacks Abbas: He had “lost his senses”  

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli minister of army, Avigdor Lieberman in response to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s speech said that he had “lost his senses” for criticizing the US administration and its bias towards Israel.

Lieberman told Israeli Army Radio that Abbas’ address conveyed his give up on the negotiations, failure of relations with the US, and having narrow political horizons.

Criticism came not only from right wing Israeli leaders, but also from the Israeli opposition parties.

Tzipi Livni, head of the Zionist movement, said that Abu Mazen’s speech would not change anything in the policy of Israel, who seeks to separate itself from the Palestinians, even if unilaterally.