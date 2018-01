PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation forces on Monday arrested 15 Palestinians, including one minor, during raids on different areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that IOF detained eight Palestinians from the Bethlehem area, three in Qalqilia, including 16-year-old Liwa Odeh and two teenagers, two in Jericho and one in Nablus. One more Palestinian was detained in Jerusalem.