File photo: IOF detain a Palestinian girl near the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron

Hebron: IOF detain woman for bearing a screwdriver

8 hours ago National News 285 Views

PNN/ Hebron/ 

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday afternoon detained a Palestinian woman near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s old city,  under the pretext of bearing a screwdriver.

According to security sources, Israeli soldiers stationed at the military checkpoint at the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque detained a young woman aged 23 years for about half an hour, for allegedly posessing a screwdriver.

The woman was released after the Palestinians and the military coordination in the area intervened.

