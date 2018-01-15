Hebron: IOF detain woman for bearing a screwdriver

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday afternoon detained a Palestinian woman near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s old city, under the pretext of bearing a screwdriver.

According to security sources, Israeli soldiers stationed at the military checkpoint at the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque detained a young woman aged 23 years for about half an hour, for allegedly posessing a screwdriver.

The woman was released after the Palestinians and the military coordination in the area intervened.