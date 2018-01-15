 Abbas: Trump decision “slap of the century” 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas during the 28th PLO Central Council session in Ramallah said that Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem was the “slap of the century,” and that Israel has killed the Oslo agreement.

The speech, which lasted for two hours, reiterated that the PA would not accept the US as a mediator in negotiations with Israel, saying that now it would be an internationally-led process.

Abbas also called on a revision of the agreements signed between the PLO and Israel, saying that the latter has killed the 1994 Oslo agreement, which includes PLO recognizing Israel as a state.

Abbas also called the US ambassadors to Israel and the United Nations, David Friedman and Nikki Haley a “disgrace” for their bias towards Israel with their unconditional support to illegal settlements. “We said ‘no’ to Trump, ‘we will not accept your project’,” the Palestinian president said.

“The deal of the century is the slap of the century and we will not accept it,” he added, referring to Trump’s pledge to reach the “ultimate deal” – Israeli-Palestinian peace.

In addition, Abbas criticized the UN and the international community for not implementing UN resolutions on Palestine, saying that the UN Security Council passed 86 resolutions in favor of Palestine, in spite of 43 US vetoes and 705 UN General Assembly resolutions throughout the international body’s history but none were implemented.

Abbas also said he cannot accept to have an authority without power, nor would he accept to allow the occupation to continue without any cost.

The meeting in Ramallah of the PLO leaders was called in the wake of Trump’s December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.