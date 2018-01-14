US envoy to Israel: PA is reason there’s no peace

PNN/ Bethlehem/ .



US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman slammed the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the wake of shooting that killed Jewish rabbi settler in occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Quds Press reported yesterday.

On Twitter, Friedman accused the PA of spending the financial aid it receives from donors on “killers” of Israelis and basing the amount of financial reward they receive on the amount of damage they cause to Israelis.

His comments came after an Israeli settler was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in the Nablus region of the occupied West Bank.

The diplomat went on to justify America’s threats to cut financial aid to the PA and UNRWA which supports Palestinian refugees.

He stressed that the PA’s policies are the reason why peace has not been achieved between the Palestinians and Israelis.

The Israeli defence ministry claimed that last year the PA paid more than 550 million shekels ($160 million) to Palestinian prisoners, freed prisoners and their families, as well as 687 million shekels ($190 million) to the families of Palestinians killed or wounded by Israel.

Previously, Friedman described the Palestinian response to the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital as “ugly, needlessly provocative and anti-Semitic”.

Source: Quds Press International News Agency

Translated by: Middle East Monitor

In collaboration with the Palestinian Media Forum