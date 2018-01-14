Netanyahu threatens Hamas with “greater force” 

“There are those who have said the IDF just targeted sand dunes — this is incorrect,” Netanyahu said in remarks to Israeli media before departing on his trip to India. “Hamas must understand that we will not permit these attacks and we will respond with even greater force.”

Hours later, the Israel army confirmed reports that the target of the strike was a Hamas tunnel” on the Palestinian side of Rafah, claiming that it was used to smuggle weapons and militants into Gaza.

Following the attack, Israel announced closure of the Karam Abu Salem border crossing, to the east of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, until further notice.