Lebanon: Hamas official’s vehicle targeted

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Hamas official was critically wounded in a car-bomb attack that struck the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, which is home to Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp.

“A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan,” a military source said on Sunday.

A medical source at the scene said Hamdan, also known as Abu Hamza, suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital.

The blast sent a column of smoke into the sky, television footage broadcast by Lebanese television stations showed.

To its part, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ali Baraka, denied that Hamdan was injured, however, it was his brother who was injured.

Lebanese sources confirmed that an Israeli aircraft was flying in the atmosphere of Sidon at the moment of the explosion.