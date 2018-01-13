Israeli jets shell tunnel near Egyptian border with Gaza

GAZA/PNN/

Israel occupation army jets have attacked what military described as targets along the border near Gaza Egyptian border, the Israeli occupation army announced late Saturday.

In a statement, the Israel occupation Forces said that it views Hamas as responsible for what happens in Gaza.

Palestinian sources say that a tunnel was the target of the attack and none reported hurt in the attack according local sources in Gaza .

Earlier, the IOF informed the Palestinians on Saturday evening that it was decided to temporarily close for all traffic the Kerem Abu Salem crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, starting Sunday morning.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6, more than 40 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel from Gaza, only half of which landed in Israeli territory.

No Israelis were hurt by rocket fire Israel attributes the rocket fire to Salafist groups in Gaza, and in one case has attributed fire to Islamic Jihad.